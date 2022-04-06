hamburger

Motorola to launch Moto G22 on April 8 in India

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, April 6 | Updated on: Apr 06, 2022
There is no official information available regarding the price

Motorola India has confirmed the launch of its Moto G22 smartphone on April 8. The company has listed the smartphone on the e-commerce platform Flipkart revealing the design and specifications. The company announced on Twitter.

The device will have three color variants — cosmic black, pearl white and iceberg blue — according to the company’s website. There is no official information available regarding the price. According to a 91Mobiles report, it could be sold at around ₹14,000.

Specifications

Motorola Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The device, weighing 185g, comes with a 3.5mm headset jack. It supports two Nano-SIM cards and a microSD card. The smartphone connectivity includes Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Moto G22 has a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower fast charging technology. The configuration of the device includes 4GB RAM support with 64GB storage or 128GB storage. The camera setup includes a 50MP quad-camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It also sports a 16MP front camera.

Published on April 06, 2022
