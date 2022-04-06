Motorola India has confirmed the launch of its Moto G22 smartphone on April 8. The company has listed the smartphone on the e-commerce platform Flipkart revealing the design and specifications. The company announced on Twitter.

Get ready for a whole new level of feature-packed experience with the #MasterOfAll. Welcome the all-new #motog22. Coming on 8th April! #gomotog pic.twitter.com/Mdu5sR9ZMR — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 5, 2022

The device will have three color variants — cosmic black, pearl white and iceberg blue — according to the company’s website. There is no official information available regarding the price. According to a 91Mobiles report, it could be sold at around ₹14,000.

Specifications

Motorola Moto G22 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. The device, weighing 185g, comes with a 3.5mm headset jack. It supports two Nano-SIM cards and a microSD card. The smartphone connectivity includes Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Moto G22 has a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower fast charging technology. The configuration of the device includes 4GB RAM support with 64GB storage or 128GB storage. The camera setup includes a 50MP quad-camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It also sports a 16MP front camera.

