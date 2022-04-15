OnePlus to launch OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite on April 28 in India

OnePlus 10R is expected to have two variations — 8GB or 12GB RAM — coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India on April 28, 2022. The OnePlus Ace, similar to Realme GT Neo 3, is set to launch in China on April 21. OnePlus Ace will reportedly debut as OnePlus 10R in India.

The OnePlus 10R will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max.

Specifications of OnePlus 10R 5G

The smartphone is likely to feature 150W SuperVOOC charging, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, and a MediaTek chipset. The triple camera setup of the OnePlus 10R might consist of a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera.

OnePlus 10R is expected to have two variations — 8GB or 12GB RAM — coupled with 128GB and 256GB storage.

It is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and 150W fast charging support.

As per the MySmartPrice report, the OnePlus 10R will come in Sierra Black, Green, and Arctic Glow color variations.

The smartphone is expected to support connectivities such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also sports a Dolby Atmos experience and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The smartphone is a cut-down variant of Nord CE 2 launched in India in February. It is likely to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch Full HD Fluid display, powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The smartphone sports a 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and is likely to feature a triple camera setup with 64MP primary sensor.

