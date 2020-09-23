Samsung launches Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Samsung today launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), its newest addition to the Galaxy S20 series.
The phone includes select features of the Galaxy S20 series including the scrolling display, the triple rear camera setup, advanced chipset and connectivity. The phone is available in 4G and 5G variants.
The S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The Infinity-O Display has a resolution of 1080x2400 with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone features a 4,500mAH battery with a 15W charger included in the box. It also supports 25W charging.
The phone runs on Android 10. The 4G variant of the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 processor while the 5G variant features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Both 4G and 5G models come in two different RAM/storage variants, 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128/256GB internal storage options and 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage.
The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear camera support 3x optical zoom, up to 30x super-resolution zoom along with Optical Image Stabilization. It also comes with tracking autofocus.
The front camera is a 32MP selfie camera with 0.8μm pixel size and an f/2.0 lens.
The phone will come in six colours- Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.
Samsung has not yet detailed India specific price and availability. In the markets where it will be initially available the 5G version of the phone is priced at $699.
It will be available in select markets from October 2 through Samsung.com, carriers and retailers online.
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and S20 FE in these markets begin today.
