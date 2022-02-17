Samsung launches its new Galaxy S22 series smartphones in India

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its new Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in India.

Samsung had first introduced its new S series at its unpacked event earlier this month. The company has launched the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones with preorders set to begin from February 23.

Pricing

The Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB+512GB) variant will be priced at ₹1,18,999 and will be available in Burgundy and Phantom Black colours. The Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB+256GB) priced at ₹1,09,999 will come in Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White colours. The Galaxy S22+ will come in Phantom Black, Phantom White and green colours. Its 8GB+256GB) variant is priced at ₹88,999 while its 8GB+128GB) variant will be available for ₹84,999. The Galaxy S22 which will also come in Phantom Black, Phantom White and green colours is priced at ₹76,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and ₹72,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Features

The Galaxy S22 Series will come with the latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform by Qualcomm.

The Galaxy S22 series also comes with a host of new ‘Nightography’ features for photography including the 23 per cent larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology.

As for OS, the S Series of smartphones will support Android 12 and One UI 4.1. The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades, Samsung had announced.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, touted to combine the best of the S Series and Samsung’s Note series, will feature a built-in S Pen. It comes with 70 per cent lower latency, Samsung has said.

The phone will come with a 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1,750nits.

Camera

As for the camera, the phone features a 108 MP wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The quad rear camera setup also includes a12 MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 10 MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and support for 3x optical zoom and a 10 MP telephoto camera with an f/4.9 aperture lens and 10x optical zoom. The camera supports Space Zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. The phone has a 40 MP front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S 22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz) and a 240Hz Touch Sampling rate in Game Mode.

The Galaxy S22+ comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz) and a 240Hz Touch Sampling rate in Game Mode.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are the first S series models made with Armor Aluminum frame. The series also features the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The S22 series devices are equipped with this tough glass on the front and back.

The Galaxy S22 will be equipped with a 3,700mAh battery and will support 25W wired and 15W wireless charging while the Galaxy S22+ will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and will support up to 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the phones support 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (Galaxy S22+) / Wi-Fi 6(Galaxy S22), Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth v 5.2.

Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto-lens with 30X Space zoom, and 12MP ultra-wide lens.

For display, the phones feature a Vision Booster technology that will enable the S Series of smartphones to intelligently adapt and adjust brightness throughout the day.

The Galaxy S22 series comes with Samsung’s Knox Vault security platform.