Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W launched in India

Vivo has launched two new T series smartphones in India: Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W. Vivo T1 Pro is an upgraded variant of the Vivo T1 5G launched a few months ago, and Vivo T1 44W is a watered-down version of the same with 4G connectivity support, TechRadar reported. Both smartphones pack an ultra game mode and Turbo 5.5.

Vivo T1 Pro specifications

Vivo T1 Pro, with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an Android 12-based FuntouchOS.The smartphone has two RAM configurations, 6GB and 8GB, coupled with 128GB of internal storage. They are priced at ₹23,999 and ₹24,999, respectively. According to BGR.in, Vivo T1 Pro comes in two color variants: Turbo Black, and Turbo Cyan. The triple rear camera setup packs a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, Vivo T1 Pro 5G comes with a 16MP camera. The smartphone will have a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Vivo T1 44W specifications

Vivo T1 44W features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The triple camera setup of the Vivo T1 44W packs a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone has three color variants: Midnight Galaxy, Starry Sky and Ice Dawn. According to BGR.in, T1 44W will have three RAM configurations coupled with 128GB of internal storage: 4GB, 6GB and 8GB. The devices will be priced at ₹14,499, ₹15,999 and ₹17,999, respectively.

Vivo T1 Pro will go on sale from May 7, 2022, while T1 AAW will go on sale from May 8, 2022, on e-commerce sites, and online and offline retail stores.