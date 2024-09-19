Nasscom has selected 35 Indian deeptech start-ups for its flagship InnoTrekprogramme . The aim is to connect these start-ups with global tech giants, investors, venture capitalists, and mentors, accelerating their growth and innovation.

This year’s cohort covers diverse sectors, including health-tech, fintech, aerospace, space-tech, cybersecurity and more.

The InnoTrek programme , which has supported over 200 start-ups across its previous seven editions, continues to serve as a bridge between India’s burgeoning DeepTech ecosystem and the global technology landscape. By facilitating connections with influential players in Silicon Valley and beyond, Nasscom provides these startups unparalleled access to some of the most successful technology disruptors, strategic partners, and venture capital firms.

The selected start-ups for 2024 are using technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, immersive tech, big data analytics and robotics. These technologies are being applied to solve complex challenges across industries such as logistics, enterprise tech, retail, aerospace and healthcare.

InnoTrek programme

Notable start-ups participating in this edition include AIVOT AI, an artificial intelligence company using data sciences to transform businesses, and Algomox, which specialises in AI-driven IT management automation (AIOps). Additionally, AppSentinels AI offers advanced API protection solutions for industries like banking and e-commerce, while Avgarde Systems pioneers RF, advanced wireless, and radar sensing technologies for sectors like defense and public safety.

Nasscom’s InnoTrek programme has a proven track record of fostering start-up success. The initiative has enabled past participants to form valuable connections with over 250 mentors, investors, and speakers from the US . and Middle East.

By offering mentorship, exposure, and investment opportunities, InnoTrek helps Indian start-ups scale their operations globally and further solidifies India’s role as a global technology hub.

With the launch of its 8th edition, InnoTrek 2024 aims to continue this momentum, providing Indian DeepTech innovators with the resources and networks needed to drive disruptive solutions in global markets, especially in the . US where opportunities for collaboration and expansion abound.