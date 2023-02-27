Infor, a cloud solutions company, has said that infrastructure firm NCC Limited has decided to deploy ‘Infor CloudSuite Engineering & Construction’ to support its digital transformation efforts. The 10-year commitment will begin this year.

The move is aimed at increasing productivity, enhancing cross-functional collaboration, and delivering improved visibility across the business.

The Hyderabad-based infra company takes up engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) contracts, and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects through public-private partnerships in the development of roads, houses, irrigation and power projects.

“We will help further streamline its operational processes across different functions and enable enhanced collaboration,” an Infor statement said here on Monday.

Also read Infosys, Microsoft tie up to boost cloud adoption

“To leapfrog into the next wave of growth, we need to better manage uncertainties in construction projects in an extremely competitive marketplace. This would require good planning, backed with dynamic IT infrastructure,” said Manoj R Penmetcha, Director (Projects), NCC Limited.