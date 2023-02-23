IT major Infosys announced it will expand its collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate enterprise cloud transformation.

The extended collaboration between Infosys and Microsoft will give enterprises the best of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Microsoft’s cloud computing technologies, led by Azure, according to Infosys.

The collaboration will entail onboarding Infosys Cobalt solutions to Microsoft’s industry clouds, to enable enterprises to build agile cloud-powered platforms and innovate at scale, it said.

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice-President and Global Industry Leader of Communications, Media, and Technology, Infosys, said, “Microsoft and Infosys work closely to bring to enterprises, the world over, the value of Infosys Cobalt cloud solutions, and accelerate time-to-value for Microsoft enterprise’s business solutions. This extended collaboration will serve to harvest the most value from all aspects of our well-rounded alliance.”

The joint capabilities across application modernisation, enterprise solutions, and data analytics, among other factors, will create a robust foundation for cloud-powered transformation. These will bring enterprises the benefits that come from Microsoft platforms, along with the Infosys Cobalt suite of cloud-powered solutions, the company said.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “This engagement with Infosys extends our trusted relationship over the past two decades and will accelerate the innovation and transformation journeys of businesses worldwide.”

According to the Infosys Cloud Radar, enterprises can add up to $414 billion in net new profits annually, through effective cloud adoption. The report also calculated that adopting cloud improved speed to market and the ability to discover new revenue streams, resulting in increased profit growth by up to 11.2 per cent year-on-year, the company stated.