Cognizant Technology Solutions has announced that Nella Domenici resigned from the Board of Directors of the company with immediate effect to pursue an outside opportunity. Domenici did not resign on account of any disagreement with the company’s operations, policies or practices, says a statement.

On February 13, Cognizant appointed Domenici to its board as an independent director, effective February 21, 2023. She had served as the Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Committee of Dataminr, a leading artificial intelligence company that detects emerging risks from publicly available information.

Prior to joining Dataminr, she was Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Operating Committee at Bridgewater Associates, a global leader in institutional portfolio management and the world’s largest hedge fund.

Bid to the US senate

Domenici, the daughter of the late New Mexico Senator Pete Domenici, on Wednesday said she was launching a Republican bid for the US Senate. Her father was the last Republican to hold a Senate seat in New Mexico, serving in the upper chamber for more than 30 years, according to information available in the public domain.