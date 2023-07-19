Cognizant Technology Solutions on Wednesday announced key appointments of women leaders - both promotions and new hires - to Senior Vice President roles.

Elisa de Rocca-Serra has been promoted to SVP, EMEA General Counsel and Contract Lifecycle Risk Management (CLRM); Thea Hayden is now the SVP, Global Marketing; Patricia (Trish) Hunter-Dennehy was promoted to SVP, Healthcare Provider/Payor Business Unit and Sailaja Josyula was also promoted and is now the SVP, Intuitive Operations & Automation (IOA) for the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI) industry for the commercial markets in North America as well as global delivery.

On July 5, Archana Ramanakumar rejoined Cognizant as SVP, Industry Solutions Group (ISG). On July 17, Sandra Natardonato joined Cognizant as SVP, Partnerships and Alliances, says a release.

Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar said, “these announcements are something we should collectively celebrate. Advancing diversity must be systemic, woven into everything we do starting with how we recruit and hire, develop, promote, engage and retain talent.”