Netflix has tweaked search features through the ‘my list’ menu for Android and iOS users to have a dedicated section for saved movies and TV shows.

The streaming platform has begun rolling out new filters, including options to filter titles by release date and alphabetical order.

Also read: How to remove devices sharing your Netflix account

TechCrunch report mentioned that users could sort titles that they have watched or unwatched. Earlier, Netflix did not have any filters in its ‘my list’ feature. The changes will first appear to Android users and will then launch on iOS devices in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, subscribers can swipe directly on the title cards to delete films and series from the list.

Earlier, users had to click on the title to be redirected to the details page and then select the ‘my list’ checkmark icon to remove it. Netflix launched the ‘my list’ tab back in 2013. The platform has no plans to launch these upgrades on TVs.

Also read: How to book Chennai Metro Rail tickets on WhatsApp

The streaming platform is bringing a new ‘coming soon’ row on TV home screen. Currently, users can only discover upcoming titles in the ‘new & popular tab.’

The platform recently gained nearly 5 million global monthly active users through its ad-supported tier.