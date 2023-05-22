Elon Musk has been introducing new features to Twitter. Musk revealed in response to a Twitter user that the platform would allow users to forward and rewind a video and support picture-in-picture mode.

This comes after he announced that the platform would support users to share videos up to two hours in length. Earlier this month, he announced the functionality to share encrypted DMs and a new emoji picker.

Coming next week, along with pic in pic, so you can watch while scrolling — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2023

The picture in picture mode shrinks the video player within the app allowing users to continue watching a video while browsing other apps. Meanwhile, users can skip or rewind videos for 15 seconds using the other feature.

Nevertheless, Musk said that the feature will roll out next week. It is unclear if the feature will be available to all users or Twitter Blue subscribers. The latest feature for Twitter Blue users to upload two-hour-long videos will support content up to 8GB in size. Meanwhile, the social media platform is purging inactive accounts.

Also read: How to book Chennai Metro Rail tickets on WhatsApp