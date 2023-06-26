Nivruti Rai, the India head of Intel, resigned from her position on Thursday after a 29-year stint at the tech major. She is likely to take over as the MD and CEO of Invest India, the government’s investment promotion agency.

Rai, one of the prominent faces of the industry, started as a design engineer at Intel in the US in 1994. She later became a circuit technologist and was promoted as the Principal Engineer at Circuit Technology Group DEG in the US.

She later moved to Bengaluru and became the Senior Director, Chipset Engineering and IP Development Group.

She further moved to the role of Vice President, Platform Engineering Group and subsequently became Country Head and Vice President, Intel Foundry Services, the post she resigned from.

Post Rai’s exit, the company in a statement said, “We’re grateful to Nivruti for the tremendous progress Intel India has made under her leadership. Today, Intel India is our largest engineering site outside the US and a critical talent base for the company. We wish Nivruti all the best in her next chapter.”

Rai has received many awards and accolades during her long career, including Nari Shakti Puraskar on International Women’s Day 2022. She was honoured for her efforts in advancing broadband internet access in rural areas.

The tech leader was born in 1969 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. She studied BA at Lucknow University before moving to the US, post her marriage. Rai then pursued B.Sc. in Mathematics and Operations Research from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York, and then a Masters in Engineering at Oregon State University.

