Noise on Tuesday said it is forming a joint venture with IL Jin Electronics, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Ltd to boost the manufacturing of smart wearables in India. The company said that the joint venture aims to solidify Noise’s Make In India commitment with a focus on enhancing local value addition through in-house infrastructure development for product assembly, hardware design, and component manufacturing.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise said, “Our partnership with IL Jin Electronics is a strategic milestone in our mission to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities. As pioneers in the industry, our commitment to delivering high-quality ‘Made in India’ smart wearables is unwavering. Looking ahead, this partnership will leverage our expertise to enhance domestic manufacturing, fuel category expansion, and stimulate ecosystem-wide growth.”

Noise already manufactures over 95 per cent of products in India.

Jasbir Singh, Chairman, and CEO, of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Noise, a leading smart wearable brand. Through this partnership, we look forward to creating a world-class local ecosystem for wearables and other smart electronic products, contributing further to the larger ‘Make in India’ initiative.”