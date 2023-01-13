Cab aggregator Ola Cabs, has laid off employees from certain verticals as part of its restructuring exercise.

“We regularly conduct restructuring exercises to improve efficiencies, and there are roles that are now redundant. We will continue making new hires in engineering and design, including senior talent in our key priority areas,” said a statement shared by Ola.

The company did not share details on the number of employees and verticals that saw layoffs. However, the development comes after the company announced a halt to its plan to lay off 200 software engineers as part of internal restructuring in September.

Ola joins a host of companies that have recently announced layoffs, including Cashfree, Vendantu, and others.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit