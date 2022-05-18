boAt launches ‘Primia’ smartwatch in India

Imagine Marketing Limited’s audio and wearables brandboAt on Wednesday launched a new smartwatch, ‘boAt Primia’, in India.

It is the company’s first smartwatch with Bluetooth-enabled calling.

It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels, a built-in speaker and a microphone. It allows direct access to the ‘voice assistant’ feature.

“Customers can simply talk to boAt Primia and instantly get connected with Google and Siri voice assistants on their smartphones,” boAt said.

The device’s health-related features include an in-built heart rate monitor, step counts, calorie burn records and sleep tracker.

The watch has ‘11 active sports modes’, including basketball, badminton, football, spinning, climbing, cycling, yoga, treadmill, and a brisk walk or run.

Users can access custom-run plans, fitness buddies and a wellness crew through the boAt Crest app. Based on a user’s BMI, Primia can customise fitness plans.

The device offers smart updates and notifications for texts, emails, and calls. It allows users to play, pause or choose a favourite track, or capture photos through the smartwatch.

boAt Primia is built with an IP67 casing that is dust-, sweat-, and splash-resistant. It offers seven days of battery life, the brand said.

The boAt Primia smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of ₹3,999 for the first 1,000 customers on Amazon and boAt Website, and thereafter at ₹4,499.