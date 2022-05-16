Dell Technologies launches G15 gaming PCs in India

Dell Technologies has announced the launch tow new gaming PCs in India, the G15 5520 and G15 5521 special edition (SE).

The laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 H-Series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics processors.

In terms of display, gamers can choose from an FHD 120Hz or 165Hz display with two-sided narrow bezels on the G15 5520 and an additional option of QHD 240Hz display, as well as a three-sided narrow bezel on the G15 5521 SE. The devices come with an Alienware-inspired thermal design.

The Alienware Command Center will enable control over hardware and software, allowing users to customise hardware performance and system settings as per gaming profiles within one interface

The 12-zone RGB LED chassis lighting on the device can be turned on when gaming, or turned off for low-key uses like school or meetings. For audio, it supports Dolby Audio with 360° audio and voice booting technology.

The 5520 will come in Dark Shadow Grey colour while the 5521 SE will be available in Obsidian Black.

Pricing and availability

The newly-launched Dell G15 devices are available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail and multi-brand outlets.

The Dell G15 5520 pricing starts at ₹85990 while pricing for the Dell G15 5521 SE starts at ₹118990.