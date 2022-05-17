Lenovo launches latest range of ThinkCentre Neo desktops in India

Lenovo has announced the launch of its new ‘ThinkCentre neo’ portfolio of desktop computers in India. The latest range of its ThinkCentre Neo desktops includes ThinkCentre neo 50s, ThinkCentre neo 50t, and ThinkCentre neo 30a 24.

ThinkCentre neo 50s Gen 3

The ThinkCentre neo 50s is a small form factor desktop. It is powered by up to 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor and Intel XE DG1 graphics and supports Windows 11 PRO/HOME.

It comes with up to to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz (UDIMM) RAM. In terms of storage it has one 2TB 7200rpm 3.5’’ SATA and one 1TB PCIe TLC SSD Gen4.

ThinkCentre neo 50t Gen 3

The ThinkCentre neo 50t is a tower desktop that is powered by up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770. It also supports Windows 11 PRO/HOME and comes with up to 64GB DDR4-3200 (UDIMM) RAM. In terms of storage, it has a 1TB 7200rpm 3.5 inch HDD.

ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 Gen 3

ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 is an all-in-one (AIO) desktop with a 23.8 inch FHD display. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh ratio .It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It supports Windows 11 PRO/HOME. It has up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (SODIMM) memory. In terms of storage, it has one up to 1TB 2.5 inch 5400rpm HDD and one up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

It comes with a 90W adapter and comes with dual mic and two 3W speakers (audio by Harman).

The desktop supports the AI Meeting Manager for smart online meetings, Lenovo Smart Appearance to enhance facial features and blur backgrounds and the Smart Voice technology for customised audio and AI-based noise cancellation. It also offers ThinkShield solutions for end-to-end data security, and an optional Smart Cable Clip to physically protect the device against thefts.

In terms of sustainability, the ThinkCentre neo 50s is built with 85 per cent Post-Consumer Recycled Content (PCC), 90 per cent Post-Industrial Recycled Content (PIC) and a painting-free raw material.

The ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 AIO desktop also has a host of eco-friendly features such as a Low Halogen chassis, and 65 per cent Post-Consumer Recycled Content.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50s, neo 50t, and 30a 24 are available to be ordered through the local sales team.