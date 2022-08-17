Dell launches its XPS 13 laptop in India

Dell Technologies has launched its new XPS 13 in India, with 12th Gen Intel EVO processors. The XPS 13 laptop is 13.99mm thin and weighs 1.17 kg.

Raj Kumar Rishi, MD and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, “At Dell Technologies, our mission is to provide consumers with PCs that are an extension of their personalities and help them get things done seamlessly. This approach is exemplified by our new XPS 13. Not only is it the thinnest and lightest XPS 13 in the portfolio, but it’s also a device packed with exactly the features needed by today’s on-the-go users.”

The Dell XPS 13 9315 has a 4-sided InfinityEdge display with an FHD+ screen. The device is available at the starting price of ₹99,990, having 8GB RAM, 256 SSD, and Intel’s new 12th Generation EVO i5 1230U processor.

The model bearing Intel’s 12th Generation EVO i5 1230U with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at ₹1,19,990 and the other with Intel’s 12th Generation EVO i7 1250U processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at ₹1,29,990. The product is now available for purchase on Dell.com and will be available in select Dell Exclusive Stores from August 25, 2022.