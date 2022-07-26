Realme strengthens its AIoT portfolio

Realme announced a line-up for its AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) portfolio. Realme launched - PAD X, watch 3, Flat Monitor, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S - as a part of the company’s ‘1+5+T’ strategy, which aims at providing consumers with a trendsetting lifestyle along with newest technologies in the market.

Specifications and price

realme PAD X

Realme introduced the only 5G tablet in this segment powered by Snapdragon 695 with 8340 mAh battery. It features a ultra-slim body, enhanced display, and 13MP Rear Camera. The PAD X comes with two colour variants - Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey, and three storage variants - 64GB Wifi, 64GB Wifi+5G, and 128GB Wifi+5G. The first sale for realme PAD X is scheduled for August 1 on e-commerce platforms.

Price: 64GB Wifi priced at ₹19,999 , 64GB Wifi+5G priced at ₹25,999, and 128GB Wifi+5G priced at ₹27,999.

realme Watch 3

The latest model of the watch is amongst the segment’s largest screen Bluetooth calling smartwatch, with Horizon Curved Display, 340mAh battery, over 110+ fitness modes, and health monitors, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It is available in two colour straps- black and grey, and will be available for consumers to purchase from August 2 onwards.

realme Watch 3 is priced at ₹3,499.

realme Buds Air 3 Neo

The latest Buds Air Neo comes with a dynamic driver, AI ENC Noise Cancellation for calls, 30 hours playback, and Super Low Latency. Available in two colours, white and blue, the realme Buds Air 3 Neo will be available for users to purchase starting July 27.

realme Buds Air 3 Neo will be priced at ₹1,999.

realme Flat Monitor

Realme’s Flat Monitor, a full vision HD monitor with lean design, comes with a full HD Bezel-less panel, a high refresh rate, a Ultra-Thin Profile, and a wide viewing angle. In addition, the monitor is accompanied by an aluminium display stand. The sale for Flat Monitor is scheduled for July 29.

realme Flat Monitor will be priced at ₹12,999.

realme Buds Wireless 2S

The Buds Wireless 2S is a classic addition to the company’s hearables portfolio and features a 11.2mm dynamic bass driver, AI ENC Noise cancellation, and 24-hour playback time. The sale for the realme Buds Wireless 2s is already live on e-commerce platforms.

realme Buds Wireless 2S is priced at ₹1,499