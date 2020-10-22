Covid-19: Indian companies reported over 25% jump in cyber threats, says survey

Organisations are increasingly facing cybersecurity challenges amid the shift to remote working, a new study by Cisco revealed.

According to the study, 73 per cent of organisations in the country have experienced a 25 per cent or higher jump in either cyber threats or alerts since the start of Covid-19.

Cisco’s Future of Secure Remote Work Report showed that many Indian organisations were unprepared to make the accelerated transition to a remote workforce following the outbreak of the pandemic.

About two-thirds (65 per cent) of organisations adopted cybersecurity measures during Covid-19 to support remote working.

The study is based on a survey of over 3,000 IT decision-makers globally, including over 1,900 respondents across 13 Asia Pacific markets, including India.

It highlights the cybersecurity challenges companies faced as they rapidly shifted a majority of their employees to a remote working arrangement.

With users connecting from outside corporate walls, secured access is the top cybersecurity challenge faced by the largest proportion of Indian organisations (68 per cent) when supporting remote workers.

Other concerns raised by organisations include data privacy (66 per cent) and protection against malware (62 per cent).

Two in three respondents stated that office laptops/desktops (66 per cent) and personal devices (58 per cent) posed a challenge to protect in a remote environment, followed by cloud applications at 42 per cent.

WFH to continue

Over half (53 per cent) of the organisations in India said they expect more than half of their workforce to continue working remotely post-pandemic, 84 per cent felt that cybersecurity is now a top priority and 77 per cent of organisations in the region plan to increase their future investment in cybersecurity.

Vishak Raman, Director, Security Business, Cisco India & SAARC said in a: “With organisations forced to shift to a new way of working almost overnight, the newly distributed workforce became a focal point for malicious actors. As a result, the pandemic has amplified the criticality of cybersecurity and brought new complexities to the fore.”

He added: “Organisations are turning their attention to building a robust cybersecurity foundation, with cloud security emerging as the top investment for 31 per cent of companies in reinventing their workplaces post Covid-19,”