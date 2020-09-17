PUBG eyes Jio to resume India play

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
South Korean company PUBG has initiated talks with Jio Platforms for distribution of its highly popular game in India. PUBG was banned by the Government because it was being distributed in India by Chinese firm Tencent. PUBG has since broken ties with Tencent in India, and is looking for a local partner.
According to various sources in the know, after cancelling its licence with Tencent, PUBG is looking at the Indian market with a long-term view. “The talks are in an early stage, which began just after the government’s second round of bans. Officials from both the sides are working out the contours of how to structure various aspects of the deal,” according to a source.
India had banned 118 Chinese apps following the border face-off with China.
PUBG had entered into a partnership with Jio last year, wherein Jio users who register for PUBG Lite get rewards for buying their in-game merchandise. Discussions are now on to make this a full-fledged partnership.
Another source added that matters pertaining to revenue share as well as localisation are being discussed. “Legal experts from both sides are exploring possibilities on how revenues should be split, whether it would be 50:50 or Jio guaranteeing PUBG revenues based on a fixed number of users every month,” sources added. Localisation was one of the conditions mandated by Delhi in the recent ban.
When contacted PUBG said it did not have any specific information on the matter. Recently, PUBG stated that it will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. An RIL spokesperson did not wish to comment.
According to a report from Sensor Tower, PUBG has more than 175 million installations from India alone which accounts for a quarter of its installations worldwide. Since its release in 2017, it has seen a total of 734 million installations from around the world .
Industry watchers are of the view that in India, Jio has almost all the services when it comes to being a game publisher. It has game developers and the necessary deep pockets, which are needed in game development, said an industry watcher. Also, game development is an ecosystem which includes bringing together everyone in the system — programmers, artists, musicians, designers and producers.
PUBG is also looking at a partner which can help the company navigate through shifting regulations and understanding the nuances of a billion people. The gaming industry in India is estimated to be ₹6,200 crore and is expected to grow four-fold to ₹25,000 crore by 2022. The number of people playing online games is set to cross 300 million.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
Investors can take exposure directly to US stocks or opt for the MF route
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...