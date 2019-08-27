Reliance Jio Infocomm becomes market leader on ‘AGR’ basis

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries (RIL), has reported a marketshare in terms of 31.7 per cent Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) for the quarter ended June 30.
In June, RJio had emerged as the largest operator with a subscriber base of 331 million.
Bharti Airtel ranked second with a 30 per cent marketshare, followed by Vodafone Idea with a 28.1 per cent share, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data.
“RJio’s AGR (including National Long Distance) rose 9 per cent YoY to ₹10,900 crore, and finally became the number one operator,” said brokerage firm ICICI Securities, which analysed the data.
It added, “RJio’s AGR grew strong at 12.3 per cent in A circles and in metros grew 5.1 per cent. AGR growth in B and C circles was 8.6 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively. Its ARPU (based on AGR) rose 0.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to ₹114.”
In comparison, RJio’s AGR was at 31.6 per cent in the previous fourth quarter and 22.4 per cent in the comparable previous year-ago quarter. AGR is defined as gross revenue minus access and pass-through charges. ARPU, or Average Revenue Per User, is a financial metric for a telecom firm.
Bharti Airtel’s AGR (including NLD) stood at ₹10,300 crore during the quarter under review.
The New Delhi-based company had posted a 27.2 per cent market share in the fourth quarter of FY19, and 31.7 per cent in the comparable year-ago quarter. “Bharti is gaining higher incremental market share in its traditionally weaker 1,800 MHz circles where revenue AGR grew 17.9 per cent YoY to ₹2,400 crore. These were leadership circles of Vodafone and Idea Cellular. Bharti’s AGR grew 8.1 per cent in its traditional 900MHz leadership circles,” said the brokerage firm.
Vodafone Idea’s AGR stood at ₹9,600 crore. The company posted a 28.1 per cent AGR market share in the first quarter of this fiscal, compared with 34.7 per cent in the year-ago period.
It posted an AGR market share of 32.1 per cent in fourth quarter of last financial year.
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Wait for correction before considering to buy at lower levels
Both the Sensex and the Nifty witnessed a sharp fall, but supports provided cushion
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...