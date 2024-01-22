Reveal, a US-based eDiscovery platform that helps firms review and cull out relevant data, has opened its maiden office in India. The inauguration of the centre is part of the company’s global expansion.

“Hyderabad will be home to Reveal’s India operations. It will also be a key aspect of the company’s larger strategy to extend its reach into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and beyond,” Wendell Jisa, founder and CEO of Reveal, has said.

“Our AI-based solutions help our clients find relevant data from the voluminous data that they have. It will be helpful during investigations,” Anil, Senior Vice President of Reveal India, said.

“Our expansion into Hyderabad is more than just geographic growth; it’s about bringing our latest AI technology to a broader community of legal professionals,” he said.

“The new office will focus on software development, AI, Generative AI teams, and deployment support. We are planning to have 300 employees in the next two years,” Wendell said.

Globally, the company has 600 employees. “About 75 per cent of new hires in the company would be taken for our Hyderabad centre,” Wendell, who is in Hyderabad on Monday for the centre’s inauguration, told businessline.

He said the company’s advanced eDiscovery solutions would provide essential support to the growing Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) sector, which offers legal document review and contract management services, primarily to the US and UK markets.