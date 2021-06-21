Route Mobile, Truecaller announce technology partnership

Route Mobile Limited, the cloud communication platform service providers on Monday announced a technology partnership with caller ID platform Truecaller.

Route Mobile provides cloud communication platform service to enterprises, over-the-top (“OTT”) players, and mobile network operators. With the new partnership, Route Mobile will provide enhanced business identification services to enterprises for a more trustworthy business communication ecosystem.

The company will leverage Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID and configuration capabilities to help enterprises increase their customer outreach and servicing efforts and improve response rates.

This feature will also allow businesses to personalise the alert with logos and contextual information about their business, allowing their users to get the complete context before deciding to act on the call.

Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, Route Mobile Limited, said, “One of the main reasons for scams and fraud across the globe is spoofed identities. The Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID is stepping up the calling experience for both users and businesses. It adds credibility to businesses through a Verified Identity, it reduces the scope of identity theft and phishing scams and improves brand visibility.”

He further added, “Businesses have seen a significant improvement in the efficiency of the calls they make to their users, with most of them seeing jumps in the call response rates with the right context and relevant user intent.”

“Truecaller Enterprise has been set up with a strong intent of building solutions for businesses that will not just improve the efficiency of their communication but also enhance brand reputation and provide significant value and safety to consumers as an anti-fraud measure,” said Priyam Bose, Global Head Enterprise Solutions GTM, Truecaller.

“Our reseller partners will play a pivotal role in enabling productive communication both for end-users and businesses with Truecaller Enterprise Solutions.”

“With Route Mobile’s strong market presence and reach, they will play a vital role in growing our business together and deliver significant value for end customers with the enterprise ecosystem,” he said.