Royce Thomas appointed President, CBO of CtrlS

Royce Thomas, a veteran in global data centre industries and cloud technologies, has been appointed as the President and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of homegrown datacentre company Ctrls.

With over 30 years of experience in global account management, strategic planning and channel development, Royce was working with Equinix, where he served as Senior Vice-President (Strategic Alliances and Global Account Management), before joining CtrlS. As President and Chief Business Officer of CtrlS, Royce will work closely with the board and leadership team to chalk out the company’s growth strategy for expansion into global markets.

Expanding footprint

“As the President and Chief Business Officer (CBO), he will play a key role in expanding the CtrlS’ global footprint in strategic regions worldwide, introduce new and innovative service offerings and foster strategic global alliances,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CtrlS Datacenters, said.