Rybbon to position Kozhikode as a premium IT destination: Rajiv Veettil, CTO

Rybbon, the leading digital rewards platform based in Washington and in Kozhikode in Kerala, is poised to redefine the rewards marketplace with the backing of the global payments’ provider Blackhawk Network. Rajeev Veettil, CTO and Co-founder at Rybbon spoke on the plans to bring in job opportunities to Kozhikode for highly talented state-of-the-art technologies including cloud computing, modern API’s, AI/ML technologies etc.

Edited excerpts:

Can you brief about your hiring plans?

With 55 members, Rybbon’s Calicut Centre of Excellence manages overall software development and operational activities end-to-end. We will be focussing on talent well versed in technologies like Node.js, Vue.js, AWS to build an excellent user interface that can reach our scalability and security objectives.

Expertise in these technologies will help us build and manage the growing customer base, ensuring a highly secure platform for our merchants via the security features of AWS.

Positioning Kozhikode as a family-friendly region with a less hectic lifestyle than other metro areas, we also aim to make Rybbon a premium IT destination in the region to attract talent from bigger cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

How can rewards programmes help in business growth?

From nurturing customer relationships to increasing their lifetime value, loyalty and rewards programmes have a far-reaching impact on the overall growth of any business. In today’s competitive world, these programmes help in the long-term retention of discerning customers.

With constant shifts in consumer behaviour, businesses must evolve their loyalty programmes to align and cater to the transformed needs of modern customers and cope with ever-growing competition.

Rybbon helps boost its partners and customers growth across different countries by creating powerful rewards programmes that are unique to their businesses and can be easily accessed at any level.

What is the role of Kozhikode centre in the areas for innovation in the rewards management space?

Businesses worldwide are increasingly using rewards programmes to help them reach their strategic objectives. There is a gradually growing demand for innovative and tailored products to meet the needs and expectations of modern-day consumers and businesses.

Before Rybbon, there was no integrated rewards delivery platform available in the rewards management space. Customers would purchase rewards from bulk suppliers and then handle the delivery themselves. The experience was disjointed and time-consuming, and it resulted in a lot of wasted money on unclaimed rewards.

With Rybbon’s integrated rewards management platform, customers have a one-stop shop to purchase and deliver rewards, integrate with the work-flows they are already comfortable with, and significantly reduce time and waste.

Blackhawk’s scale and experience as the incentives industry leader will power our SaaS-based platform to make digital rewards more delightful and easy to integrate into work-flows. This partnership will also bring innovative rewards programmes to more businesses and partner platforms to power their growth and continue to improve recipient experience.

Can you brief on some of the projects in the area of innovation and emerging technologies?

To meet the growing demand for digital rewards and evolving needs and expectations of customers and businesses, the Kozhikode team focusses on next-gen innovation in the rewards industry by leveraging high-end technology and platforms. They are working on projects that will reshape reward delivery in a SaaS environment. Rybbon integrates with various business SaaS applications, seamlessly incorporating reward delivery into the work-flows that our customers already use.

Rybbon’s team is also working on advanced AI and ML technologies to enhance reward recommendations and fraud prevention, which will make customers more confident about automating reward delivery.