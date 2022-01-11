Info-tech

SaaS company Zeda.io raises $1.2 mn seed funding

Our Bureau January 11 | Updated on January 11, 2022

The funds will be used for product development and team expansion

Zeda.io, a product management software as a service (SaaS) platform, has raised $1.2 million (₹8.8 crore) in seed funding.

The funding was from BEENEXT, Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital, and existing investors Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque.vc and Paradigm Shift Capital. The funds will be used for product development and expanding its team across functions such as product, engineering, and business.

Zeda.io aims to make product management simpler and smarter, and improve the overall quality of products being built in the world. “We are excited to have great investors in our journey, backing our goal of helping product managers around the world be more productive and helping companies be more product focussed,” said Co-founder, Prashant Mahajan. The platform aims to bridge the science and art of product management using community and machine learning, he added.

Hero Choudhary, Managing Partner at BEENEXT, said that Zeda.io has identified a massive opportunity to solve the problem being faced by thousands of businesses and product managers(PM) as a result of inefficient tools. “Zeda.io’s innovative and highly scalable product management suite will define and shape the future of how PMs will build products,” he added.

The Zeda.io platform is a comprehensive one-stop platform for Product Managers that reduces redundancy and enables them to be more strategic and productive. The suite is designed to simplify the Product Management processes by bringing together all things needed to define, manage and collaborate on products.

BEENEXT is a Venture Capital fund managed by serial entrepreneurs that focuses on assisting founders with their operational experience, network, trust, unique perspectives, and capital. The team invests in early-stage tech start-ups that are focused on building the new digital platforms driven by the data network.

(With inputs from BL Intern Haripr)

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tech Start-up
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like