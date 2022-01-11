SaaS company Zeda.io raises $1.2 mn seed funding

Zeda.io, a product management software as a service (SaaS) platform, has raised $1.2 million (₹8.8 crore) in seed funding.

The funding was from BEENEXT, Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital, and existing investors Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque.vc and Paradigm Shift Capital. The funds will be used for product development and expanding its team across functions such as product, engineering, and business.

Zeda.io aims to make product management simpler and smarter, and improve the overall quality of products being built in the world. “We are excited to have great investors in our journey, backing our goal of helping product managers around the world be more productive and helping companies be more product focussed,” said Co-founder, Prashant Mahajan. The platform aims to bridge the science and art of product management using community and machine learning, he added.

Hero Choudhary, Managing Partner at BEENEXT, said that Zeda.io has identified a massive opportunity to solve the problem being faced by thousands of businesses and product managers(PM) as a result of inefficient tools. “Zeda.io’s innovative and highly scalable product management suite will define and shape the future of how PMs will build products,” he added.

The Zeda.io platform is a comprehensive one-stop platform for Product Managers that reduces redundancy and enables them to be more strategic and productive. The suite is designed to simplify the Product Management processes by bringing together all things needed to define, manage and collaborate on products.

BEENEXT is a Venture Capital fund managed by serial entrepreneurs that focuses on assisting founders with their operational experience, network, trust, unique perspectives, and capital. The team invests in early-stage tech start-ups that are focused on building the new digital platforms driven by the data network.

(With inputs from BL Intern Haripr)