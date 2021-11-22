Salesken raises $22 m from Microsoft, Sequoia

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
A conversation AI start-up, Salesken has raised $22 million series B from M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, along with the participation of Sequoia India.
The company will use the funds to accelerate expansion into the North American market and invest in its deeptech product. Launched in 2020, Salesken claims to improve the revenue per sales rep by developing insights on gaps in their sales calls and bridging the gap with real time cues to the sales reps. Salesken’s co-founders Surga Thilakan and Sreeraman Vaidyanathan have spent over 10 years training over 20,000 sales reps.
Surga Thilakan, Co-Founder and CEO, Salesken, said, “As remote selling has now become more mainstream, we see Salesken reduce on boarding time by 2-3 months, through live assistance to sales reps from day zero. Salesken has dramatic outcomes on sales conversions, improving top-line by 20-25 per cent within a few months of use. This RoI impact has seen us grow by over 300 per cent in the last year.”
Abhi Kumar, Partner at M12 said, “Mapping customer personas to relevant products, reading customer emotions and delivering relevant playbook-aligned responses is a persistent challenge for inside sales teams. These challenges persist despite existing efforts to improve sales outcomes through training, pre-call preparation and post-call analytics. SalesKen delivers immediate impact, improving conversions across sales organizations by 15-25 percent within 60 days of go-live. We are super excited to partner with SalesKen in helping them serve their global customer base.” Kumar will be joining the board of SalesKen post the investment.
Shailesh Lakhani, Partner at Sequoia Capital, said, “Salesken has made great progress since their Series A by showing tangible results to customers in the US and India. The market they operate in is growing rapidly and Salesken's product is rapidly iterating to serve a multitude of sales team requirements.”
