Sheenam Ohrie named Broadridge India MD

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a US-based fintech solutions company with revenue of $5 billion, has appointed Sheenam Ohrie as the Managing Director of its India operations.

Ohrie will succeed Laxmikanth Venkatraman, who has been named Chair of Broadridge India.

Ohrie, who joined Broadridge in September 2021 as the Chief Operating Officer for India, has with three decades of experience in various aspects of product engineering, global delivery and product management.

“She will be responsible for Broadridge India’s innovation practice and risk and compliance functions. She will continue to drive growth and innovation in India,” a Broadridge statement said here on Wednesday.

Broadridge India has about 4,000 employees in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.