Qubits Learning, a leading computer science and Artificial Intelligence education provider in the Middle East, is focussing on India to equip students with advanced learning tools.

The company, which is having its India headquarters in Hyderabad, has recently acquired the US-based Ellipsis Education so as to expand its presence in the American K-12 education market.

At present, the company has already reached 50+ schools and 50,000+ students in India and it plans to expand its Indian footprint in the coming years by adding more schools, equipping students with advanced learning tools and driving global educational innovation, said a press release.

Founded in 2021 by De Paul Kannamthanam and Unnikrishnan Cheruprappan, Qubits Learning serves over 300 schools and 300,000 students across 14 countries. The company’s digital learning platform delivers a comprehensive curriculum covering computational thinking programming, Artificial Intelligence, data science, cyber security and physical computing to students from Kindergarten through grade 12.

The acquisition represents a pivotal moment in our mission to deliver world-class computer science education, said De Paul Kannamthanam, founder and CEO of Qubits Learning.

Published on June 26, 2025