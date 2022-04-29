Snapchat launches Pixy selfie drone

Snapchat has revealed its first selfie drone called Pixy. Its photos and unfinished user manual were leaked in a report published by FCC, The Verge reported. The device appears to be small, with dimensions of 130 mm wide and 120 mm tall, The Verge said.

The drone features Snap’s characteristic yellow hue with translucent orange propellers, the report added. It appears that the device has cameras on the front as well as the bottom. Snap Pixy is available in the US and France, and is compatible with both iOS and Android phones.

“It is a pocket-sized, free-flying sidekick for adventures big and small,” TechCrunch quoted Snap CEO Evan Spiegel introducing the new Snap Camera (Pixy) at the Snap Partner Summit.

Features

The device captures 2.7K resolution videos (with 30 frames per second) and 12 MP photos. A user can record five to eight flights on a single charge. According to Engadget, users will be able to apply effects such as speed ramps, jump cuts and 3D bounce. Users will be able to use Snapchat’s editing features for Pixy videos, a TechCrunch report said.

They can also wirelessly transfer snaps captured to Snapchat memories. The drone has a USB-C port for charging, and it operates over 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.