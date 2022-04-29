Telegram becomes fifth most downloaded social media app worldwide: Report

Telegram was the fifth most downloaded social media app worldwide in Q1 2022, according to a report by Sensor Tower report. As per the data released by Sensor Tower, Telegram took the fifth position in overall downloads with the traction of more than 100 million downloads worldwide.

Last year, according to the January 2021 report, Telegram was the most downloaded app with 63 million downloads alone in that single month.

Pavel Durov, Founder & CEO, Telegram said in his Channel blog, “In 2022, Telegram is again among the top 5 most downloaded apps in the world (just like in 2021). Of these top 5 most popular apps, Telegram is the only one that doesn’t spend billions on marketing to buy downloads.”

Top five apps

The top five apps were TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram. According to the report, overall, worldwide app installs reached nearly 37 billion on the App Store and Google Play.

TikTok surpassed 3.5 billion all-time downloads, becoming the fifth app to cross this threshold. Instagram’s installs declined 7 per cent quarter-over-quarter; however, it was still the app’s second-best total since at least 2014.

The top three publishers worldwide in the quarter were Meta, Google, and ByteDance, all of which saw the majority of their downloads come from the non-game apps in their respective portfolios, the report said.