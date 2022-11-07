Twitter blue tick verification is expected to be rolled out in India in less than a month, according to Chief Twit Elon Musk.

Hopefully, less than a month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

To a user asking, “when can we expect to have Twitter Blue roll out in India,” Musk said, “hopefully, less than a month.”

The platform launched Twitter Blue in four markets: the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Musk has announced revamp of Twitter Blue offerings, promising a blue tick verified account, support for long-form video content, and stream fewer ads.

TechCrunch reported that Musk has previously said that Twitter Blue, priced at $7.99 a month in the US, will be more affordable in some countries to account for local purchase parity.

Musk added that Twitter will soon allow users to attach long-form texts to tweets.

Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

