Twitter blue tick verification is expected to be rolled out in India in less than a month, according to Chief Twit Elon Musk.
To a user asking, “when can we expect to have Twitter Blue roll out in India,” Musk said, “hopefully, less than a month.”
The platform launched Twitter Blue in four markets: the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Musk has announced revamp of Twitter Blue offerings, promising a blue tick verified account, support for long-form video content, and stream fewer ads.
TechCrunch reported that Musk has previously said that Twitter Blue, priced at $7.99 a month in the US, will be more affordable in some countries to account for local purchase parity.
Musk added that Twitter will soon allow users to attach long-form texts to tweets.