Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

This comes just after Musk tested a live video feature on X.

Immersive video on this platform is starting to get pretty good.



The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk said in post on X early on Sunday, without giving any further details.

Musk added that the “proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Musk's post.

