Meta’s Threads app, a Twitter clone, was rolled out on July 5. The app received mixed response from netizens.

Meanwhile, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took a direct dig at Meta.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey said, “All your Threads are belong to us”, to which Elon Musk replied with “Yeah”.

All your Threads are belong to us

Not to far from twitter 👀 pic.twitter.com/gQi2eu39DP — Kofi (@blackkingkofi) July 4, 2023

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, news website Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro.

According to a Reuters report, Spiro, in his letter, accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information”.

Threads app received about 30 million signups as of Thursday morning said Zuckerberg, and about 95 million posts, according to the Verge report.