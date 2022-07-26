Facebook introduces music revenue sharing ability for video creators

Meta has introduced ‘music revenue sharing’ for creators on Facebook to monetise videos that use licensed music. According to the company, the ability to monetise such videos aids both creators and music rights holders make money. Nevertheless, Facebook Reels are not eligible for monetisation at this time.

Creators must be eligible for in-stream ads and will have to meet Meta’s monetisation eligibility standards to access the music revenue sharing ability, Meta said in a blog post. Video creators will receive a 20 per cent revenue share on eligible videos that are 60 seconds or longer, with a separate share to music rights holders and Meta.

“To start, eligible videos will monetise from in-stream ads in the US, and will then expand to the rest of the world where music is available on Facebook in the coming months,” Meta said.

The video must have a visual component, and the song featured must be part of the Licensed Music library within Creator Studio, which contains songs eligible for music revenue sharing. When a video is uploaded on Facebook, the user will receive a notification with Creator Studio and support inbox notifying if the song is eligible for music revenue sharing. According to Meta, creators can also track the progress on expected earnings from in-stream ads in Creator Studio.

Licensed Music library on Facebook

The company will continue to work with music partners to expand its Licensed Music library.