What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Facebook to roll out new ‘care emoji’ for Facebook reactions
File Photo - Reuters
Facebook is rolling out a ‘care emoji’as part of its reactions emojis for Facebook posts to help users feel more connected to family and friends during the Covid-19 crisis.
“We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time.
We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis,” Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager, Alexandru Voica had tweeted.
The care emoji is a face emoji hugging a heart according to the image shared by Voica. It will also be launching a care emoji reaction for its messaging service Facebook Messenger. The emoji is a beating heart. Messenger currently has a non-animated heart emoji as part of user reactions. Users can switch to the beating heart emoji by holding and pressing down on the non-animated heart emoji.
The social media giant will launch the reaction emoji globally sometimes next week. Users can access these reactions alongside the currently existing Facebook post and message reactions.
Other projects
According to a previous report, Facebook is also working on other features for Facebook users to better connect with friends and family. It is working on introducing an ‘Auto Status’ feature for Facebook Messenger similar to its Instagram Threads app. The feature lets users share information including location, weather, battery status, and more, with specific friends. It also has a feature where it lets users share emojis over their profile to show what they’re up to.
The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
“Facebook Messenger is working to port Instagram Threads “Auto Status” feature,” she captioned the post.
Voica had then confirmed that Facebook was working on the feature, testing it out internally. “We’re always exploring new features to improve your Messenger experience. This feature is still in early development and not externally testing,” Voica tweeted.
Te social media giant also recently announced new features to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform. According to the announcement, users who have interacted, liked, shared or commented on Covid-19 related content that has later been deemed as harmful misinformation by fact-checkers will now receive a warning about the same on their News Feed.
