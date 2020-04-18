Facebook to roll out new ‘care emoji’ for Facebook reactions

Facebook is rolling out a ‘care emoji’as part of its reactions emojis for Facebook posts to help users feel more connected to family and friends during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time.

We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis,” Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager, Alexandru Voica had tweeted.

The care emoji is a face emoji hugging a heart according to the image shared by Voica. It will also be launching a care emoji reaction for its messaging service Facebook Messenger. The emoji is a beating heart. Messenger currently has a non-animated heart emoji as part of user reactions. Users can switch to the beating heart emoji by holding and pressing down on the non-animated heart emoji.

The social media giant will launch the reaction emoji globally sometimes next week. Users can access these reactions alongside the currently existing Facebook post and message reactions.

Other projects

According to a previous report, Facebook is also working on other features for Facebook users to better connect with friends and family. It is working on introducing an ‘Auto Status’ feature for Facebook Messenger similar to its Instagram Threads app. The feature lets users share information including location, weather, battery status, and more, with specific friends. It also has a feature where it lets users share emojis over their profile to show what they’re up to.

The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

“Facebook Messenger is working to port Instagram Threads “Auto Status” feature,” she captioned the post.

Voica had then confirmed that Facebook was working on the feature, testing it out internally. “We’re always exploring new features to improve your Messenger experience. This feature is still in early development and not externally testing,” Voica tweeted.

Te social media giant also recently announced new features to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform. According to the announcement, users who have interacted, liked, shared or commented on Covid-19 related content that has later been deemed as harmful misinformation by fact-checkers will now receive a warning about the same on their News Feed.