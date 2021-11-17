IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify back up after brief outage
Issues resolved after thousands of users flagged the outage
Multiple social media apps such as Snapchat, Spotify and Alphabet’s Google Cloud appeared to be coming back online after a brief global outage on Tuesday.
Google said issues with its Cloud Networking, which counts Etsy, Spotify and Snap Inc as clients, were partially resolved shortly after thousands of users flagged it on outage tracking website downdetector.com.
Google Cloud’s dashboard earlier showed that services including cloud developer tools, cloud console and cloud engine were facing disruptions.
Spotify had said it was aware of “some issues right now and are checking them” after more than 50,000 users reported issues on downdetector, but those disruptions have since been resolved, according to the website.
“Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we’re working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in,” Snapchat support said earlier in a tweet.
Fastly, the cloud company behind a major global internet outage in June, said it was seeing increased errors with origins in a “common cloud provider, unrelated to Fastly’s edge cloud platform.”
Tuesday’s brief disruption follows a six-hour widespread outage last month that crippled Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, after faulty configuration changes on the company’s routers.
Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.
