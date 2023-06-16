Instagram announced the rollout of broadcast channels globally providing creators across to interact with their followers directly. Instagram started testing broadcast channels in February.

Broadcast channels are a public one-to-many messaging tool where creators can invite all their followers and share text, video and photo updates. Creators can also update their whereabouts with voice notes, and create polls.

In broadcast channels, only the creator has the power to manage the channel and followers can only react to the contents.

How does Instagram broadcast channel work?

Once a creator creates a broadcast channel and sends a message on DMs, followers will receive a notification to join the channel.

While anyone can discover a broadcast channel, only those who join have complete access to the channel.

Followers who join a channel can control how they engage with the channel. They can leave or mute a channel, and control their notifications from creators by going to a creator’s profile, tapping the bell icon and selecting ‘broadcast channel.’

Instagram broadcast notifications is set to ‘some’ by default and can be changed to “all” or “none.” Other than the invite notification, followers will not receive any notifications unless they add channels to their inbox.

How to join broadcast channel?

One needs to be a follower to access broadcast channel of a creator.

Tap on the creator’s broadcast channel provided on their story, profile or personal invite.

Tap on ‘Join’ to land on the channel.

Followers can share a particular broadcast channel link with their friends.