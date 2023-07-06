Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet after 2012, as Meta’s Threads roll out, in a direct challenge to Twitter’s head Elon Musk.

Today, Meta finally rolled out Instagram-linked Threads, an app similar to Twitter. Zuckerberg took to Twitter to post a photo of identical SpiderMen facing off.

Mark Zuckerberg tweeted after 11 years as a challenge to Elon Musk, after the Tesla CEO challenged Meta’s founder to a cage fight.

In October, Musk acquired Twitter for ₹44 billion. Since then, there have been a lot of changes in the platform. A recent privacy update limited TweetDeck access to Blue-verified accounts. In addition, Twitter limited the number of tweets users can view daily to curb data scrapping.

Mark Zuckerberg, in a Threads post, said, “There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”