Moj launches live video streaming platform Moj LIVE

Moj, a video-sharing social networking platform has announced the launch of Moj LIVE, a live video streaming platform, marking two years of its inception. The platform will enable creators to showcase their talent and engage with their users in real-time.

With Moj LIVE, creators from across the country can create engaging content across different formats such as live talk shows, live game streaming, jam sessions, stand-up comedy, cooking, astrology, and more.

They will have the cutting-edge tools and features to manage live sessions at a large scale, all in their preferred language. Moj users will have access to real-time content from the creators across India and be able to engage with them directly.

Amit Zunjarwad, Chief Product Officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Moj LIVE will empower our creator community to express themselves authentically and connect with their fanbase in real-time, building highly engaged communities.” Moj is proud to lead the way in bringing this next-generation content platform to our creators and providing holistic value to them through innovative engagement constructs, virtual gifting, and live commerce, he added.

To help creators monetize their content on the platform, Moj LIVE has virtual gifting options where fans can appreciate and reward their favorite creators using innovative 3D digital tokens. Besides this, through live commerce capabilities, creators can promote brands and sell curated products to their follower communities.

Moj was launched in July 2020 by ShareChat. Today it has over 160 million Monthly Active Users (MAU), 4.5 billion views per day, 50 million creators, and over 2.5 million content created daily, according to the company. Moj has also signed a partnership with Flipkart.