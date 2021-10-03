Proactively moderated 38,456 content pieces in Aug: Koo compliance report

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Proactively moderated 38,456 content pieces in Aug: Koo compliance report
RELATED
Koo to raise headcount to 500 in next 1 year
Spam reported by the Koo community and others was at 984 pieces.
Koo has proactively moderated 38,456 content pieces, while 4,493 posts were reported by its users during the month of August, the homegrown company has said in its monthly compliance report.
Koo said it had steps to proactively moderate 38,456 posts, of which 1,220 content pieces were removed while 'other action' was taken against the balance 37,236.
'Other action' includes overlay, blur, ignore, warn, etc, related to Koos that do not comply with government of India guidelines, it added.
The report - which captures information for the period August 1-31, 2021 - showed that of the 4,493 Koos reported by the community (users) and others, 1,244 were removed and 'other action' was taken against the rest 3,249, it said.
Koo had proactively moderated 65,280 content pieces, while 3,431 posts were reported by its users in the month of July.
The new IT rules require large digital platforms - with over 5 million users - to publish monthly compliance reports, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, as well details around proactively moderated content.
The latest report noted that 5,052 content pieces were highlighted in proactive spam moderation, of which 145 were blocked and 'other actions' were taken on 4,907 pieces of content in the month of August.
Spam reported by the community and others was at 984 pieces in the same timeframe. Of this, 45 pieces were blocked and 'other actions' was taken against 939 pieces in August.
Spam moderation data is collected for the period August 3-31, 2021.
"Koo's moderation processes are carried out on a best effort basis. They are a mix of machine learning and human intervention, including through community reporting. While our processes are improving, there may be instances where detection has escaped," the report said.
Koo is committed to making its platform a safe and positive environment, it added.
Founded in 2020, the platform has witnessed a massive growth in its user base over the past few months, after Union ministers and government departments in India endorsed the homegrown microblogging platform that allows users to express their views in multiple Indian languages.
In August, the company had announced that it has crossed the milestone of 1 crore users within 15-16 months of its launch. Of this, nearly 85 lakh downloads have come since February this year. The company aims to reach 10 crore users over the next one year.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE