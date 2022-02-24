Sachin Tendulkar to take legal action on companies using his morphed images for casino ads

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to warn of legal action on advertisements using his morphed images to endorse a casino. Sachin expressed disappointment and said he will take legal action.
Tendulkar tweeted, "It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino."
He clarified that he has never 'endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol' and expressed grief that his images were used to mislead people. He requested social media users to 'remain vigilant about misleading images.'
The former cricketer added in his tweet, "While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone."
