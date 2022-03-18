Snapchat bans anonymous messaging from third-party apps

Last year, a lawsuit was filed to hold Snapchat liable for the death of a teenager allegedly bullied on Yolo and LMK
Snapchat has now banned anonymous messaging features from third-party apps that integrate with its platform.
“We know that Snapchat users used these anonymous integrations in fun, engaging, and entirely appropriate ways, we believe some users might be more prone to engage in harmful behavior — such as bullying or harassment — if they have the shroud of anonymity,” the company said in a blog post.
The Verge reported that the change comes following a lawsuit last year that sought to hold Snapchat liable for misuse of its platform linked to the death of a teenager who was being bullied on Yolo and LMK — third-party apps (later suspended by Snap).
Snapchat has also announced that it will restrict friend-finding or meetup apps to users of age 18 and above to protect younger users.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.