Snapchat bans anonymous messaging from third-party apps

Last year, a lawsuit was filed to hold Snapchat liable for the death of a teenager allegedly bullied on Yolo and LMK

Snapchat has now banned anonymous messaging features from third-party apps that integrate with its platform.

“We know that Snapchat users used these anonymous integrations in fun, engaging, and entirely appropriate ways, we believe some users might be more prone to engage in harmful behavior — such as bullying or harassment — if they have the shroud of anonymity,” the company said in a blog post.

The Verge reported that the change comes following a lawsuit last year that sought to hold Snapchat liable for misuse of its platform linked to the death of a teenager who was being bullied on Yolo and LMK — third-party apps (later suspended by Snap).

Snapchat has also announced that it will restrict friend-finding or meetup apps to users of age 18 and above to protect younger users.