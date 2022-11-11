Snapchat announced Sounds Creator Fund for Indian creators.
Starting from November, Snapchat will reward and distribute payments of $2,500 up to 20 artists via DistroKid.
DistroKid is an independent platform that helps musicians to distribute their creations to streaming platforms.
Snapchat will provide $50,000 grant under the new fund.
Musicians can use their own music or can take the help of Snap Sound function on the Snapchat platform. Snapchat launched Snapchat Plus earlier this year for ₹49 on monthly basis.
