Snapchat announced Sounds Creator Fund for Indian creators.

Starting from November, Snapchat will reward and distribute payments of $2,500 up to 20 artists via DistroKid.

DistroKid is an independent platform that helps musicians to distribute their creations to streaming platforms.

Snapchat will provide $50,000 grant under the new fund.

Snapchat music page | Photo Credit: -

Musicians can use their own music or can take the help of Snap Sound function on the Snapchat platform. Snapchat launched Snapchat Plus earlier this year for ₹49 on monthly basis.

