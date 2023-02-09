Twitter, on Thursday, announced the launch of longer tweets for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US. Now, these users will have the option to tweet up to 4,000 characters.

Standard Tweeting functions, such as posting pictures, creating polls, and using hashtags still apply. Currently, however, longer Tweets on web cannot be saved as drafts or scheduled to send later, Twitter added.

In a long-form announcement tweet from the Twitter Blue account, the microblogging platform unveiled the feature.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself?



we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that.



so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this 👉… https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023

Twitter also said that to avoid the problem of scrolling through longer tweets, such tweets will be capped at 280 characters- the limit for normal tweets- and a ‘Show More’ prompt will be attached at the end. Users wishing to view the full tweet can click on the same.

Although this feature is behind the Twitter Blue paywall, all users can view, reply to, and quote longer tweets. Twitter also noted that Twitter Blue users will also have the option to reply and quote with up to 4,000 characters.

In January, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted about formatting features in the works for the quarter. The goal, he said, was to allow users to publish long-form natively on Twitter, “rather than forcing them to use another website.”

We will also be adding simple formatting features like bold, underline & font size later this quarter.



The goal is to allow people to publish long-form natively on Twitter, rather than forcing them to use another website.



Twitter will continue to recommend brevity in tweets. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2023

