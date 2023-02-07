Twitch recently announced a new feature to add to its platform — chat history — to give viewers access to go back to the chats they may have missed before joining a stream.
The announcement came as a Twitter post, and is said to have started rolling out this week.
As per reports, viewers who jump into a stream can see up to 50 chats or the last hour chats. The feature will help both small and large streamers.
In a stream, chats fly off the comment bar a mile in a minute, so the feature can give users the extra benefit to catch up with a topic and usual chats overflowing in the stream.
