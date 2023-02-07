Twitch recently announced a new feature to add to its platform — chat history — to give viewers access to go back to the chats they may have missed before joining a stream.

The announcement came as a Twitter post, and is said to have started rolling out this week.

📢 Starting today we'll be rolling out Chat History for everyone!



Catch up with what's happening on the channel - chat will load the last 50 messages or last hour of chat, whichever is less.



This rollout will happen over the next few days, don't panic if you can't see it yet 💜 — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) February 6, 2023

As per reports, viewers who jump into a stream can see up to 50 chats or the last hour chats. The feature will help both small and large streamers.

In a stream, chats fly off the comment bar a mile in a minute, so the feature can give users the extra benefit to catch up with a topic and usual chats overflowing in the stream.

