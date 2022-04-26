Twitter CEO tells employees no layoffs planned

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees of the microblogging platform that the firm’s future was uncertain following Elon Musk’s buyout. During a virtual all-hands call on Monday, Agrawal took questions from his staff on possible layoffs, Musk’s plans, his job, and the board’s rationale for the deal. “There is indeed uncertainty about what will happen after the deal closes,” Agrawal told them.

Some Twitter employees have expressed discomfort and outright resistance to Musk’s takeover ever since his intention to buy Twitter was made public earlier this month, The Verge reported. Agrawal sidestepped many questions, saying they should be directed to Musk, according to a Reuters report. However, he clarified that there were no plans for layoffs.

Agrawal told the staff he would remain CEO until the completion of the deal.

According to the The Verge report, Brett Taylor, the Twitter board’s independent chair, said the board will dissolve after the deal closes, which is expected to take place later this year.

Asked if former US President Donald Trump, who was banned from Twitter in January 2021 following violent riots at the Capitol in Washington DC, would be welcomed back given Musk’s stated focus on ‘free speech’, Agrawal had no definitive answer. The Verge reported that Trump would not return to Twitter even if welcomed by the new owner, and that he would use his Truth Social platform instead.

Reactions flood Twitter

After Twitter disclosed the acceptance of Musk’s $44 billion offer to purchase the company, memes and reactions flooded the social media platform.

“One good thing about Elon buying Twitter is that I will FINALLY leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here,” actress Jameela Jamil told her one million followers on Twitter shortly before the deal was announced. She then posted her ‘last tweet’.

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

US Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote, “Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain.”

This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2022

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, also pitched a poll on Twitter. He had earlier tagged Musk on a photo of a bullock card, suggesting it is the ‘original Tesla vehicle.’

Elon Musk has promised less regulation of opinions & speech on Twitter. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 26, 2022

Some users said they were done with the platform, using a ‘leaving twitter’ hashtag. Here are some memes Twitterati shared: