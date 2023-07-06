In a recent silent move by Twitter, the company remove the need to have an account to view tweets, according to TechCrunch. The restriction was introduced a week earlier.

Earlier in July, Elon Musk said that the company will restrict the view of tweets if one does not log in with their Twitter account. He also added hat this is a “temporary” measure to curb data scrapping.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

As per Engadget, Twitter previews are visible on iMessage. TechCrunch noticed that tweet previews are flowing in Slack and WhatsApp.

Currently, Twitter has not made any official announcement on the same.